Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TKLF)’s 3.23-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TKLF share’s 52-week high remains $1.69, putting it -106.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $29.69M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 347.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (TKLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8490 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.23%, and 18.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.41%. Short interest in Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR insiders hold 82.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.67% of the shares at 3.90% float percentage. In total, 0.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71712.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88205.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 44600.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $54858.0.