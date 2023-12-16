Why Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.00, to imply an increase of 7.00% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The WALD share’s 52-week high remains $11.01, putting it -0.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.00. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 49960.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Waldencast plc (WALD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WALD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) trade information

After registering a 7.00% upside in the last session, Waldencast plc (WALD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.89 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.69%, and 24.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.21%. Short interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 12.99 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $46.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.4 million.

WALD Dividends

Waldencast plc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Waldencast plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)’s Major holders

Waldencast plc insiders hold 59.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.54% of the shares at 55.80% float percentage. In total, 22.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.66 million shares (or 16.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Truxt Investmentos Ltda. with 4.08 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $31.5 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Waldencast plc (WALD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.97 million.