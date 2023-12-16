Why CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.66, to imply a decrease of -8.29% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The CCLP share’s 52-week high remains $2.06, putting it -24.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $235.72M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCLP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) trade information

After registering a -8.29% downside in the last session, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9000 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -8.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.73%, and 18.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.81%. Short interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw shorts transact 57540.0 shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 5.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCLP has been trading -5.42% off suggested target high and -5.42% from its likely low.

CCLP Dividends

CSI Compressco LP has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CSI Compressco LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s Major holders

CSI Compressco LP insiders hold 51.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.42% of the shares at 48.16% float percentage. In total, 23.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.46 million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hill City Capital, Lp with 7.46 million shares, or about 5.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.4 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Advisors Series Trust-Huber Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund holds roughly 10.46 million shares. This is just over 7.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 0.67 million.