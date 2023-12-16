Why Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply a decrease of -13.04% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The CLDI share’s 52-week high remains $13.79, putting it -589.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $8.26M, with an average of 71600.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLDI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

After registering a -13.04% downside in the last session, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.40 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -13.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.10%, and -4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.33%. Short interest in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) saw shorts transact 11150.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

CLDI Dividends

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc insiders hold 47.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.05% of the shares at 9.64% float percentage. In total, 5.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 12.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.41 million shares, or about 10.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.33 million.

We also have Driehaus Event Driven Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Driehaus Event Driven Fund holds roughly 68127.0 shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40464.0, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 0.42 million.