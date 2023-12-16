What Could Change After Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) Gains 55.63% From The High-Point?

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.80, to imply a decrease of -2.15% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The BMA share’s 52-week high remains $30.32, putting it -13.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.89. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 335.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA), translating to a mean rating of 3.75. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.71.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) trade information

After registering a -2.15% downside in the last session, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.29 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.43%, and 36.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.94%. Short interest in Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1735.20, implying an increase of 98.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $490.03 and $3620.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMA has been trading -13407.46% off suggested target high and -1728.47% from its likely low.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Macro S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) shares are 20.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.11% against 8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.60% this quarter before falling -5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.82% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 7.62% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.74% annually.

BMA Dividends

Banco Macro S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Macro S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 1.59, with the share yield ticking at 5.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.