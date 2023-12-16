VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) Shares Fall :-484.42% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply an increase of 13.02% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The VNRX share’s 52-week high remains $2.74, putting it -255.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $60.92M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VNRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

After registering a 13.02% upside in the last session, VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 13.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.60%, and 1.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.14%. Short interest in VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) saw shorts transact 0.7 million shares and set a 5.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.76, implying an increase of 79.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNRX has been trading -484.42% off suggested target high and -224.68% from its likely low.

VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VolitionRX Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) shares are -54.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.45% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.40% this quarter before jumping 26.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 236.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $450k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $670k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $119k and $420k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 278.20% before jumping 59.50% in the following quarter.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRX Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VolitionRX Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

VolitionRX Ltd insiders hold 24.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.24% of the shares at 10.93% float percentage. In total, 8.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 5.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.57 million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.27 million.