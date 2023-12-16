Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Up 66.29% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 132.30% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.50, to imply an increase of 6.60% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The VIRC share’s 52-week high remains $9.88, putting it 5.9% up since that peak but still an impressive 66.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.54. The company has a valuation of $171.68M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIRC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) trade information

After registering a 6.60% upside in the last session, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.88 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 6.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.38%, and 59.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.30%. Short interest in Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw shorts transact 37070.0 shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 25.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIRC has been trading -33.33% off suggested target high and -33.33% from its likely low.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virco Manufacturing Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) shares are 170.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.35% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -152.00% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.79 million and $33.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.90% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

VIRC Dividends

Virco Manufacturing Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virco Manufacturing Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s Major holders

Virco Manufacturing Corp. insiders hold 15.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.36% of the shares at 25.30% float percentage. In total, 21.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Minerva Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.96 million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D.A. Davidson & Co. with 0.93 million shares, or about 5.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 0.59 million.