Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA)’s -11.35-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply a decrease of -5.14% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The TUYA share’s 52-week high remains $3.12, putting it -53.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $961.31M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 244.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TUYA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

After registering a -5.14% downside in the last session, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.29 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.35%, and 12.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.28%. Short interest in Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) saw shorts transact 1.32 million shares and set a 10.83 days time to cover.

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tuya Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) shares are -2.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 121.43% against 20.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $59.99 million.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tuya Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.