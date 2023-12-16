Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ: TGAN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -40.07% YTD Loss?

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.26, to imply an increase of 2.52% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The TGAN share’s 52-week high remains $5.90, putting it -80.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $202.12M, with an average of 75270.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Transphorm Inc (TGAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) trade information

After registering a 2.52% upside in the last session, Transphorm Inc (TGAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.29 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.88%, and 17.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.07%. Short interest in Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 9.49 days time to cover.

Transphorm Inc (TGAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transphorm Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Transphorm Inc (TGAN) shares are -16.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.64% against -8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.80% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.32 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -65.07% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 20.45% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TGAN Dividends

Transphorm Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transphorm Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN)’s Major holders

Transphorm Inc insiders hold 21.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.99% of the shares at 80.03% float percentage. In total, 62.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.68 million shares (or 42.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 4.41 million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15.0 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transphorm Inc (TGAN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 2.99 million shares. This is just over 5.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 2.79 million.