Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) Is Up 19.11% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply a decrease of -8.53% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The COOK share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $337.17M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Traeger Inc (COOK), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COOK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) trade information

After registering a -8.53% downside in the last session, Traeger Inc (COOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.98 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -8.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.11%, and 11.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.96%. Short interest in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) saw shorts transact 2.47 million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Traeger Inc (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Traeger Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Traeger Inc (COOK) shares are -34.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.60% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $153.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $138.13 million and $153.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.40% before jumping 3.00% in the following quarter.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Traeger Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Traeger Inc insiders hold 10.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.36% of the shares at 89.45% float percentage. In total, 80.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.69 million shares (or 19.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 6.2 million shares, or about 4.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.6 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Traeger Inc (COOK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6.2 million shares. This is just over 4.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.0 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 8.05 million.