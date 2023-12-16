This Is A Time To Invest In ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.16, to imply a decrease of -6.12% or -$2.62 in intraday trading. The ODD share’s 52-week high remains $56.00, putting it -39.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.12. The company has a valuation of $2.27B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 565.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), translating to a mean rating of 1.86. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ODD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

After registering a -6.12% downside in the last session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.33 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.70%, and 14.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.51%. Short interest in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) saw shorts transact 4.24 million shares and set a 8.18 days time to cover.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ODDITY Tech Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $85.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $199.32 million.

ODD Dividends

ODDITY Tech Ltd. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

ODDITY Tech Ltd. insiders hold 17.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.80% of the shares at 96.76% float percentage. In total, 79.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jul 30, 2023, these shares were worth $11.66 million.