Stock Of Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: MMLP) Dropped By -5.45 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.43, to imply a decrease of -3.95% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MMLP share’s 52-week high remains $3.35, putting it -37.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $94.55M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 62.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MMLP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) trade information

After registering a -3.95% downside in the last session, Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.60 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.80%, and -5.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.00%. Short interest in Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 19.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMLP has been trading -23.46% off suggested target high and -23.46% from its likely low.

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $267 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $229.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $184.29 million and $211.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.90% before jumping 8.50% in the following quarter.

MMLP Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners LP has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Martin Midstream Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s Major holders

Martin Midstream Partners LP insiders hold 26.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.37% of the shares at 48.14% float percentage. In total, 35.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.22 million shares (or 18.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 1.96 million shares, or about 5.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.21 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 7.03 million shares. This is just over 18.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.19 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.39 million.