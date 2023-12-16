SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) Fell -100.0% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply a decrease of -21.67% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The SPI share’s 52-week high remains $1.86, putting it -100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $29.45M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

After registering a -21.67% downside in the last session, SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2600 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -21.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.93%, and 28.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.38%. Short interest in SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) saw shorts transact 50040.0 shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 53.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPI has been trading -115.05% off suggested target high and -115.05% from its likely low.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co Ltd has its next earnings report out on November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SPI Energy Co Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

SPI Energy Co Ltd insiders hold 19.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.88% of the shares at 1.09% float percentage. In total, 0.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51976.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72766.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 44548.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $62367.0.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 47001.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51231.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11554.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 13749.0.