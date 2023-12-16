Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) Friday – Up 77.97% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.35, to imply an increase of 5.68% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The SKYH share’s 52-week high remains $11.50, putting it -1.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.50. The company has a valuation of $248.00M, with an average of 47420.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

After registering a 5.68% upside in the last session, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.50 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.37%, and 33.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 326.69%. Short interest in Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 9.16 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.73 million.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sky Harbour Group Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Sky Harbour Group Corporation insiders hold 21.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.16% of the shares at 53.58% float percentage. In total, 42.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 95600.0 shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 10037.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47475.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2437.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 12672.0.