Should You Expect Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) To Recover From Its 33.14% Gain From Highs?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PLX share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -106.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $125.47M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 416.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7800 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.52%, and 21.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.55%. Short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) saw shorts transact 6.08 million shares and set a 12.44 days time to cover.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares are -20.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.48% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 71.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.2 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.43% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 133.87% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.46% of the shares at 14.87% float percentage. In total, 13.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.64 million shares (or 3.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.73 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.46 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.19 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.79 million.