Should Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Rally After -589.66% Drop From High?

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply a decrease of -17.14% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The QMCO share’s 52-week high remains $2.00, putting it -589.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $27.56M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 350.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Quantum Corp (QMCO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QMCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Quantum Corporation.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

After registering a -17.14% downside in the last session, Quantum Corp (QMCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3700 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -17.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.26%, and -30.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.39%. Short interest in Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 80.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QMCO has been trading -417.24% off suggested target high and -417.24% from its likely low.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quantum Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quantum Corp (QMCO) shares are -74.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.29% against 20.20%.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corp has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Quantum Corp insiders hold 14.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.58% of the shares at 71.78% float percentage. In total, 61.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Neuberger Berman Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.61 million shares (or 42.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 10.25 million shares, or about 27.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.07 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum Corp (QMCO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd holds roughly 7.45 million shares. This is just over 20.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 million, or 8.99% of the shares, all valued at about 3.59 million.