Should CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) Rally After -51.58% Drop From High?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CBAT share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -51.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $85.02M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 93.85K shares over the past 3 months.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the last session, CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.86%, and 13.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.04%. Short interest in CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw shorts transact 1.19 million shares and set a 12.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.80, implying an increase of 47.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.80 and $1.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAT has been trading -89.47% off suggested target high and -89.47% from its likely low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CBAK Energy Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) shares are -28.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 140.00% against -11.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $58.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.9 million.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CBAK Energy Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology Inc insiders hold 19.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.84% of the shares at 2.30% float percentage. In total, 1.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.37 million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have EA Series Trust-EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, EA Series Trust-EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.