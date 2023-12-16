reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Has Fallen -23102.02% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply an increase of 10.22% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The AIRE share’s 52-week high remains $575.41, putting it -23102.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $118.87M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) trade information

After registering a 10.22% upside in the last session, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.05 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 10.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.48%, and -79.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.39%. Short interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) saw shorts transact 33980.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

AIRE Dividends

reAlpha Tech Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. reAlpha Tech Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)’s Major holders

reAlpha Tech Corp. insiders hold 87.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.