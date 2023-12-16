Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Is Up 7.14% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply an increase of 8.00% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TOI share’s 52-week high remains $2.65, putting it -96.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $99.56M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TOI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

After registering a 8.00% upside in the last session, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 8.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.14%, and -39.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.18%. Short interest in Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oncology Institute Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) shares are 116.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.50% against 6.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $82.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.42 million and $76.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 11.60% in the following quarter.

TOI Dividends

Oncology Institute Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oncology Institute Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

Oncology Institute Inc insiders hold 19.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.16% of the shares at 74.67% float percentage. In total, 60.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 6.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 3.36 million shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.27 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.