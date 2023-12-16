Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.35, to imply an increase of 8.48% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The PRLD share’s 52-week high remains $8.56, putting it -96.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $238.51M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRLD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

After registering a 8.48% upside in the last session, Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.44 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 8.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.46%, and 28.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.98%. Short interest in Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prelude Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) shares are -21.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.07% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.70% this quarter before jumping 82.80% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -64.12% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 17.01% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.10% annually.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prelude Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Prelude Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 6.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.90% of the shares at 78.29% float percentage. In total, 72.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16.59 million shares (or 30.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.12 million shares, or about 18.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $44.04 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.07 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 3.42 million.