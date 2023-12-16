Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.65, to imply an increase of 15.67% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The LYRA share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -12.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $244.40M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LYRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

After registering a 15.67% upside in the last session, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.70 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 15.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.32%, and 60.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.09%. Short interest in Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyra Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) shares are 53.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.87% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.40% this quarter before jumping 36.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $390k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11k and $410k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3,445.50% before dropping -26.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -40.24% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 28.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.60% annually.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyra Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Lyra Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.06% of the shares at 82.74% float percentage. In total, 82.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.76 million shares (or 25.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 4.01 million shares, or about 8.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 1.24 million.