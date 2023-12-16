Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.66, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The GRCL share’s 52-week high remains $6.99, putting it -23.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $542.96M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 521.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRCL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.80 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.12%, and 24.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.09%. Short interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) shares are 15.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.23% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.30% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR insiders hold 16.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.03% of the shares at 67.12% float percentage. In total, 56.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 10.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 9.03 million shares, or about 9.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $34.42 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64671.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.