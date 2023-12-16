Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) Drops -180.74% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.81, to imply a decrease of -9.32% or -$1.83 in intraday trading. The NLOP share’s 52-week high remains $50.00, putting it -180.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $253.97M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 497.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) trade information

After registering a -9.32% downside in the last session, Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.66 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -9.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.67%, and 12.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.20%. Short interest in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

NLOP Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Net Lease Office Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)’s Major holders

Net Lease Office Properties insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.59% of the shares at 13.62% float percentage. In total, 13.59% institutions holds shares in the company.