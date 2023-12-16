Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Down -95.33% Year-To-Date

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply a decrease of -11.65% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The MNTS share’s 52-week high remains $79.50, putting it -4268.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $11.94M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Momentus Inc (MNTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.21.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

After registering a -11.65% downside in the last session, Momentus Inc (MNTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.53 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -11.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.91%, and -44.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.33%. Short interest in Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 82.30% this quarter before jumping 81.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 926.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $950k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $120k and $280k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 733.30% before jumping 239.30% in the following quarter.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Momentus Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Momentus Inc insiders hold 2.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.26% of the shares at 7.45% float percentage. In total, 7.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47310.0 shares (or 0.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86104.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Scoggin Management, LP with 30000.0 shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $54600.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Momentus Inc (MNTS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 32963.0 shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59992.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14182.0, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 25811.0.