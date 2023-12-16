Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) Could See A -172.7% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.06, to imply a decrease of -2.30% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The MLYS share’s 52-week high remains $21.98, putting it -172.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.85. The company has a valuation of $331.35M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MLYS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.82.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) trade information

After registering a -2.30% downside in the last session, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.72 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.26%, and 18.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.29%. Short interest in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) saw shorts transact 1.2 million shares and set a 6.24 days time to cover.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mineralys Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) shares are -48.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.10% against 15.90%.

MLYS Dividends

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS)’s Major holders

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 25.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.41% of the shares at 107.06% float percentage. In total, 79.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Samsara BioCapital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 10.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.18 million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $25.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 1.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 3.84 million.