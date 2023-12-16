Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -34.09% Year-To-Date

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply an increase of 4.40% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The MIST share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -72.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.12. The company has a valuation of $87.38M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 134.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MIST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

After registering a 4.40% upside in the last session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 4.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.53%, and 14.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.09%. Short interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) shares are -25.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.35% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.70% this quarter before falling -11.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -80.00% compared to the previous financial year.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out on November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 1.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.62% of the shares at 60.22% float percentage. In total, 59.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 3.26 million shares (or 9.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.78 million shares, or about 8.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.26 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series holds roughly 44769.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21611.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 56404.0.