Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) On Friday – Up 76.1% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -1.91% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MREO share’s 52-week high remains $2.39, putting it -16.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $263.20M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MREO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.13 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.49%, and -6.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 173.33%. Short interest in Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw shorts transact 3.02 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) shares are 46.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.78% against 15.90%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.10% of the shares at 51.10% float percentage. In total, 51.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rubric Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.62 million shares (or 17.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with 9.68 million shares, or about 14.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19.84 million.

We also have abrdn Healthcare Investors and abrdn Life Sciences Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, abrdn Healthcare Investors holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.0 million.