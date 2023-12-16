Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply an increase of 9.97% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The LXEH share’s 52-week high remains $4.02, putting it -279.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $14.13M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

After registering a 9.97% upside in the last session, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 9.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.22%, and 89.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.14%. Short interest in Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw shorts transact 17700.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.25% of the shares at 0.25% float percentage. In total, 0.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32947.0 shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19053.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 28162.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16286.0.