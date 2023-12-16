LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) Spiked 2.80% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LVO share’s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it -99.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $100.30M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 193.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LiveOne Inc (LVO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LVO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside in the last session, LiveOne Inc (LVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1900 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.80%, and -5.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.94%. Short interest in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) saw shorts transact 2.19 million shares and set a 13.02 days time to cover.

LiveOne Inc (LVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LiveOne Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LiveOne Inc (LVO) shares are -28.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $31.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.32 million.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LiveOne Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

LiveOne Inc insiders hold 20.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.26% of the shares at 24.10% float percentage. In total, 19.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.93 million shares (or 7.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.68 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.71 million.

We also have Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LiveOne Inc (LVO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc holds roughly 6.72 million shares. This is just over 7.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 2.71 million.