Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ: LICN) Friday’s Performance: Up 67.02% From The Lows, Now What?

Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply an increase of 4.95% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The LICN share’s 52-week high remains $5.82, putting it -204.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $51.57M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 91.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN) trade information

After registering a 4.95% upside in the last session, Lichen China Ltd (LICN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0700 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 4.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.08%, and 27.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.43%. Short interest in Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN) saw shorts transact 36990.0 shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

LICN Dividends

Lichen China Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lichen China Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ:LICN)’s Major holders

Lichen China Ltd insiders hold 66.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.01% of the shares at 0.04% float percentage. In total, 0.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11800.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15576.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 12812.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16911.0.