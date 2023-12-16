Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Stocks Fall -97.13% YTD; What Next For It?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -1.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -5400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $0.67M, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 797.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KTRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

After registering a -1.00% downside in the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2118 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.22%, and -43.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.13%. Short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kintara Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) shares are -94.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.15% against 15.90%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kintara Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.13% of the shares at 2.19% float percentage. In total, 2.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 22619.0 shares (or 0.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4478.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 13923.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2756.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 12455.0 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2466.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9104.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 1802.0.