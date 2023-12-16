Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Friday – Up 84.84% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.73, to imply an increase of 8.55% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The DERM share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -3.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $124.51M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 153.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Journey Medical Corp (DERM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DERM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

After registering a 8.55% upside in the last session, Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.87 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.64%, and 65.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 250.52%. Short interest in Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Journey Medical Corp (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Journey Medical Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Journey Medical Corp (DERM) shares are 197.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.53% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.30% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $15.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.97 million and $12.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.70% before jumping 21.50% in the following quarter.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corp has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Journey Medical Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Journey Medical Corp insiders hold 35.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.21% of the shares at 26.51% float percentage. In total, 17.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 4.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with 0.43 million shares, or about 3.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Journey Medical Corp (DERM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 56944.0 shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40486.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.27 million.