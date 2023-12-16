Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.37, to imply a decrease of -3.53% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The JANX share’s 52-week high remains $23.64, putting it -127.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.65. The company has a valuation of $478.78M, with an average of 73870.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JANX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) trade information

After registering a -3.53% downside in the last session, Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.05 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.09%, and 18.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.26%. Short interest in Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 16.79 days time to cover.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Janux Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) shares are -17.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 15.90%.

JANX Dividends

Janux Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Janux Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders

Janux Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 10.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.55% of the shares at 108.66% float percentage. In total, 97.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 18.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.06 million shares, or about 10.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $60.1 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 9.86 million.