Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) Is 39.88% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.63, to imply a decrease of -5.23% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The IVVD share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -64.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $179.48M, with an average of 84420.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 134.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Invivyd Inc (IVVD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IVVD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

After registering a -5.23% downside in the last session, Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7800 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -5.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.12%, and 10.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.67%. Short interest in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw shorts transact 2.34 million shares and set a 18.14 days time to cover.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invivyd Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares are 32.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.29% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -68.00% this quarter before falling -18.80% for the next one.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invivyd Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Invivyd Inc insiders hold 25.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.70% of the shares at 89.35% float percentage. In total, 66.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by M28 Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.25 million shares (or 8.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.06 million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.14 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.54 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 2.64 million.