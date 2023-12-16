Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) Fell -728.57% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 10.20% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GBNH share’s 52-week high remains $2.32, putting it -728.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $8.11M, with an average of 2.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 413.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GBNH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information

After registering a 10.20% upside in the last session, Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2998 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 10.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.13%, and 15.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.73%. Short interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) saw shorts transact 26000.0 shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Greenbrook TMS Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) shares are -59.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.90% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.60% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $18.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.08 million and $19.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.90% before jumping 4.50% in the following quarter.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenbrook TMS Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

Greenbrook TMS Inc insiders hold 47.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.65% of the shares at 56.89% float percentage. In total, 29.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Madryn Asset Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 15.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Masters Capital Management, LLC with 3.43 million shares, or about 8.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.23 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.42 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16163.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 10522.0.