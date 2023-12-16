Following A -2.93% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT)?

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.60, to imply an increase of 1.65% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The SSNT share’s 52-week high remains $13.37, putting it -55.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $45.24M, with an average of 5.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 823.42K shares over the past 3 months.

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

After registering a 1.65% upside in the last session, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.48 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.93%, and 142.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.83%. Short interest in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw shorts transact 53340.0 shares and set a 3.99 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying a decrease of -72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSNT has been trading 41.86% off suggested target high and 41.86% from its likely low.

SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.75 million and $9.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.50% before jumping 13.20% in the following quarter.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SilverSun Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

SilverSun Technologies Inc insiders hold 41.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.90% of the shares at 27.20% float percentage. In total, 15.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.16 million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44899.0, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.