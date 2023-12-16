First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -13.37% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FWBI share’s 52-week high remains $8.96, putting it -3972.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $2.98M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 508.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FWBI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

After registering a -13.37% downside in the last session, First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3299 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -13.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.03%, and -17.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.40%. Short interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Wave BioPharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares are -87.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.19% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.70% this quarter before jumping 93.40% for the next one.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc has its next earnings report out on November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Wave BioPharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

First Wave BioPharma Inc insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.97% of the shares at 1.98% float percentage. In total, 1.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16477.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26363.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 11797.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18875.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 16477.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26363.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1127.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2096.0.