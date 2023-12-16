Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) Could See A -57.48% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.29, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The EWTX share’s 52-week high remains $11.48, putting it -57.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.12. The company has a valuation of $462.62M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EWTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.71 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and 11.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.46%. Short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw shorts transact 7.03 million shares and set a 20.78 days time to cover.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Edgewise Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares are -12.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.83% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.20% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.41% of the shares at 110.41% float percentage. In total, 109.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.57 million shares (or 22.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.36 million shares, or about 11.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $57.02 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 9.29 million.