Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH): Can A Stock Be Down -11.39% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply a decrease of -0.93% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The DCTH share’s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -150.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $70.34M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 332.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.49 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.05%, and 35.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.39%. Short interest in Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delcath Systems Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) shares are -49.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.16% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 41.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $540k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $810k and $597k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.30% before jumping 198.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 92.89% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 28.13% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

DCTH Dividends

Delcath Systems Inc has its next earnings report out on November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Delcath Systems Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Delcath Systems Inc insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.88% of the shares at 37.74% float percentage. In total, 36.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60926.0 shares (or 83.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.36 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 38443.0 shares. This is just over 52.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17413.0, or 23.93% of the shares, all valued at about 79925.0.