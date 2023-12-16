D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.63, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HEPS share’s 52-week high remains $1.89, putting it -15.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $466.18M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HEPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the last session, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.32%, and 20.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.97%. Short interest in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 85.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.66 billion and $2.76 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 97.90% before jumping 97.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -51.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 142.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.40% annually.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR has its next earnings report out between December 04 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.