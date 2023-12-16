Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 66.68% Year-To-Date

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.34, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The CEPU share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -1.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.42. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 342.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Central Puerto ADR (CEPU), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CEPU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.45 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.60%, and 65.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.68%. Short interest in Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Central Puerto ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) shares are 36.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -91.83% against -4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $124.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $191.98 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.22% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -40.06% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.60% annually.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Central Puerto ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 10.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Central Puerto ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.51% of the shares at 3.51% float percentage. In total, 3.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Long Focus Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Autonomy Capital (jersey) L.p. with 0.74 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.12 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 1.4 million.