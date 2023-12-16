Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Recovered 32.86% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 0.00% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CRDF share’s 52-week high remains $2.79, putting it -99.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $62.55M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 689.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRDF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the last session, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 4.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and 15.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) saw shorts transact 1.45 million shares and set a 7.55 days time to cover.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cardiff Oncology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) shares are -10.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.24% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -12.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $40k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $128k and $83k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -68.80% before dropping -51.80% in the following quarter.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardiff Oncology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.