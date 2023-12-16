Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRLI) Have Declined -10.36% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.60, to imply an increase of 44.69% or $2.96 in intraday trading. The BRLI share’s 52-week high remains $15.38, putting it -60.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.00. The company has a valuation of $17.38M, with an average of 48190.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI) trade information

After registering a 44.69% upside in the last session, Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.49 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 44.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.02%, and -16.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.36%. Short interest in Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI) saw shorts transact 4460.0 shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $245.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2015, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $249 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $222.05 million and $227.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.50% before jumping 9.40% in the following quarter.

BRLI Dividends

Brilliant Acquisition Corp has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brilliant Acquisition Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI)’s Major holders

Brilliant Acquisition Corp insiders hold 87.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.33% of the shares at 96.93% float percentage. In total, 12.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70914.0 shares (or 3.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shay Capital LLC with 54597.0 shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.62 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4918.0 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54786.0