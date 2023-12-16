Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ) Stocks Fall -88.57% YTD; What Next For It?

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply an increase of 16.51% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The BQ share’s 52-week high remains $7.13, putting it -1450.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $1.71M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 115.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) trade information

After registering a 16.51% upside in the last session, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.5000 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 16.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -78.66%, and -83.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.57%. Short interest in Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) saw shorts transact 4000.0 shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $44.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.72 million and $39.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before dropping -4.20% in the following quarter.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited ADR has its next earnings report out between December 08 and December 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boqii Holding Limited ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ)’s Major holders

Boqii Holding Limited ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.01% of the shares at 0.01% float percentage. In total, 0.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Barclays Plc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51410.0 shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Savant Capital LLC with 31990.0 shares, or about 0.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.