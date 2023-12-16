Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) Stock?

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The XAIR share’s 52-week high remains $7.74, putting it -392.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $50.19M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 342.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Beyond Air Inc (XAIR), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XAIR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.17%, and -9.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.81%. Short interest in Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) saw shorts transact 2.73 million shares and set a 6.6 days time to cover.

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beyond Air Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) shares are -74.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.68% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.30% this quarter before jumping 20.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $450k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $960k.

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beyond Air Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

Beyond Air Inc insiders hold 16.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.29% of the shares at 34.99% float percentage. In total, 29.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 5.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kingdon Capital Management LLC with 1.36 million shares, or about 4.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 1.85 million.