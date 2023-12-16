Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) Stock?

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.71, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RERE share’s 52-week high remains $3.51, putting it -105.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $242.97M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RERE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.88%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.83%. Short interest in ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $476.43 million.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc ADR has its next earnings report out on November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATRenew Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

ATRenew Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.35% of the shares at 18.35% float percentage. In total, 18.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.48 million shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Pacific Capital LP with 2.07 million shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.54 million.

We also have Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.