BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.24. The BTAI share’s 52-week high remains $34.12, putting it -953.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $94.83M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38 this Friday, 12/15/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.21%, and -26.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.92%. Short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw shorts transact 3.44 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.80, implying an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTAI has been trading -455.56% off suggested target high and -23.46% from its likely low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) shares are -83.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.53% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.30% this quarter before jumping 44.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 364.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $770k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $238k and $206k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 223.50% before jumping 191.30% in the following quarter.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 30.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.97% of the shares at 52.05% float percentage. In total, 35.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.07 million shares, or about 7.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.8 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 5.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about 3.96 million.