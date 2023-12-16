Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply an increase of 15.61% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The BSGM share’s 52-week high remains $1.65, putting it -358.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $31.72M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 280.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BSGM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

After registering a 15.61% upside in the last session, Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3800 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 15.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.21%, and -1.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.29%. Short interest in Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) saw shorts transact 2.37 million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 93.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $5.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSGM has been trading -1358.33% off suggested target high and -1358.33% from its likely low.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $200k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300k.

BSGM Dividends

Biosig Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biosig Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Biosig Technologies Inc insiders hold 18.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.11% of the shares at 8.70% float percentage. In total, 7.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Resource Council with 0.9 million shares, or about 4.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 5.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.