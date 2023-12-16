Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) Down -78.46% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 31.71% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The BPTS share’s 52-week high remains $9.02, putting it -961.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $8.28M, with an average of 13200.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Biophytis ADR (BPTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BPTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

After registering a 31.71% upside in the last session, Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9799 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 31.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.59%, and 12.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.46%. Short interest in Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw shorts transact 68370.0 shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biophytis ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biophytis ADR (BPTS) shares are -67.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.59% against 15.90%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biophytis ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Biophytis ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.32% float percentage. In total, 0.32% institutions holds shares in the company.