AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) Stock Jumping 28.89% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.70, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The ANTX share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -1.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.87. The company has a valuation of $615.62M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 70.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ANTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) trade information

After registering a 1.32% upside in the last session, AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.00 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.16%, and 28.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 117.21%. Short interest in AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 5.51 days time to cover.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AN2 Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) shares are 195.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.45% against 15.90%.

ANTX Dividends

AN2 Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AN2 Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX)’s Major holders

AN2 Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 26.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.09% of the shares at 90.74% float percentage. In total, 67.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.77 million shares (or 17.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 1.56 million shares, or about 7.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60179.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.51 million.